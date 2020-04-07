EDC Las Vegas Postponed Until October

(CelebrityAccess) — EDM promoter Insomniac’s flagship music festival EDC Las Vegas has officially been postponed until October.

The festival, which was originally planned for May 15 – May 17, will now take place from October 2-4 at the same location.

Festival founder Pasquale Rotella indicated that the lineup, which includes Carl Cox, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, and Martin Garrix, will remain unchanged.

Festival organizers had previously taken a wait-and-see approach to postponing the event but suspended ticket sales last week until further notice.