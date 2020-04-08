CTS Eventim To Implement Ticket Voucher System In Place Of Refunds

(CelebrityAccess) — German concert promoter and ticketing company CTS Eventim applauded Germany’s decision to allow event producers to offer vouchers in place of refunds for events that have been canceled or postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan allows the promoter of music, cultural, sports or other leisure events affected by the virus to issue vouchers for tickets purchased before March 8th.

The vouchers can be exchanged for a ticket to a rescheduled event at a later date, or can be redeemed for tickets to a different event staged by the same promoter.

If no suitable event can be found by December 31st, 2021, the ticket buyer can then exchange the voucher for a refund of the admission price.

According to a statement from CTS Eventim, the voucher scheme will let ticket holders avoid loss due to insolvency. Eventim said it plans to implement the voucher program and will contact customers with details about the voucher.

‘You can’t get more flexibility than that,’ says CTS Eventim founder and CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. ‘We know that many fans want to retain the right to attend the event they booked, even if this won’t be possible until a later date due to the coronavirus crisis. That applies all the more, of course, to top acts that are greatly in demand, and to particularly sought-after events, such as festivals.’