Canada’s Festival d’été de Québec Canceled For 2020

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Canada’s largest music festivals, the Festival d’été de Québec, announced that the event has been canceled for 2020.

“It is with an immense feeling of sadness that the FEQ announces the cancellation of its next edition which was scheduled for July 9 to 19. It was not the desired outcome for this 53rd edition, however, given the evolution of the situation of the COVID-19 and all of its impacts, the decision is clear,” organizers said in a statement on Thursday.

“The safety of festival-goers, that of Festival employees, its collaborators and artists, is a top priority. The organization supports the government in its management of this unprecedented crisis and welcomes the measures deployed that will make it possible for you to be healthy in 2021,” the statement added.

This marks the first time in the festival’s half-century history that the event has been canceled.

The festival was slated to take place from July 9th through July 19th across multiple stages in downtown Montreal, with a sprawling lineup that included Imagine Dragons, Jack Johnson, The National, Marshmello, Alanis Morissette, G-Eazy, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Halsey among numerous others.

Unlike many events, organizers stated that ticket refunds will be automatically applied to credit cards and ticket-holders will not be able to convert tickets for 2020 to passes for the festival in 2021.