BST Hyde Park Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Coronavirus cancellations have started to affect summer events as AEG Presents announced the cancellation of BST Hyde Park 2020.

In a statement posted to the festival’s website, organizers said the decision to cancel the event was made after consulting with partners at The Royal Parks and closely following the UK government’s statements on the pandemic

“This would have been the 8th year of this event and we were looking forward to putting on amazing, unique shows for hundreds of thousands of fans in the world’s greatest outdoor venue. But safety always comes first,” organizers wrote.

They also cited concern for fans, artists, suppliers, and workers at the festival.

“We also have a responsibility to our staff, fans, event workers, suppliers, and sponsors, so we have been closely monitoring all developments before making a final decision. We would like to thank them for their excellent work and we look forward to seeing you all next year when we can celebrate once again.”

Organizers said ticketing agents will provide information about refunds by May 6th and said they plan to stage a return of the festival in 2021.

The fest, which was scheduled for London’s Hyde Park from July 4 – 11, featured a lineup that included Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Rita Ora, Kesha, Zara Larsson, White Reaper, Pixies, James Blake, Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard and Little Mix, among others.