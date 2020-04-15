Sam Hunt Pushes His Southside Summer Tour Kick Off Into July

(CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Sam Hunt announced that the start of his upcoming Southside Summer Tour has been pushed back by six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The postponement will affect 12 shows which had been scheduled for June, with six dates moved to the end of the tour in October, while other shows have been rescheduled as well. One show which was originally scheduled for June 20th in Chicago has been canceled.
“June dates on Sam’s SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 have been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution for fans, crew and venue staff. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For any further ticketing questions please reach out to your point of purchase,” Sam Hunt’s team said in the announcement about the rescheduled dates.
Both Kip Moore and Travis Denning are still lined up to provide support for the tour.
Hunt is touring in support of his latest album, “Southside” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country chart earlier this month.
Sam Hunt’s Rescheduled Southside Summer 2020 Tour:
July 10 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 17 — Camden, N.J @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 19 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 – Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP
Aug. 7 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 8 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Music Park
Aug. 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Aug. 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds
Aug. 27 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug. 28 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 6 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Sept. 10 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 11 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 17 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 24 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion.
Sept. 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion
Oct. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 3 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 8 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre