Sam Hunt Pushes His Southside Summer Tour Kick Off Into July

(CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Sam Hunt announced that the start of his upcoming Southside Summer Tour has been pushed back by six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement will affect 12 shows which had been scheduled for June, with six dates moved to the end of the tour in October, while other shows have been rescheduled as well. One show which was originally scheduled for June 20th in Chicago has been canceled.

“June dates on Sam’s SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 have been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution for fans, crew and venue staff. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For any further ticketing questions please reach out to your point of purchase,” Sam Hunt’s team said in the announcement about the rescheduled dates.

Both Kip Moore and Travis Denning are still lined up to provide support for the tour.

Hunt is touring in support of his latest album, “Southside” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country chart earlier this month.

Sam Hunt’s Rescheduled Southside Summer 2020 Tour:

July 10 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 17 — Camden, N.J @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 19 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 24 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 – Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP

Aug. 7 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug. 8 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Music Park

Aug. 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

Aug. 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fairgrounds

Aug. 27 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug. 28 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 6 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Sept. 10 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 11 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 17 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 24 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion.

Sept. 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

Oct. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 3 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 8 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre