Noted New York Rock Stylist Jimmy Webb Dies

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Jimmy Webb, a flamboyant figure in New York’s punk rock scene who became famous as the manager and buyer for the New York clothing store Trash And Vaudeville, died on Tuesday at the age of 62.

According to Rolling Stone, Webb’s friend Heart Montalbano said he died of cancer.

A New York native, Webb landed a job at Trash and Vaudeville, a pair of East Village clothing and fashion stores that are located in the same building, after a stint of homelessness.

Webb quickly gained a reputation for his fashion sense among the shop’s customers, which included a who’s who of rock royalty from Iggy Pop and The Ramones, to Joan Jett and Billie Joe Armstrong.

In 2017, Webb struck out on his own with the launch of his own fashion store I Need More in New York’s Lower East Side.

“Dressing is all about the whole look. If one thing stands out, you’re a beautiful coat walking down the street, or a pair of pants on the subway. With everything on, even if the elements are different from each other, it blends. You can’t cross that line to Bozo, though. That’s my new term, the Bozo line. You must never cross the Bozo line. I could look like Bozo right now, but instead I’m totally fabulous. I just happen to look fabulous with thousands of dollars of clothes and jewels and a $20 shirt,” Webb told the New Yorker in a 2007 interview.

“We are all going to miss our wonderful friend Jimmy Webb,” Debbie Harry told The New York Post. “There goes a lovely unique NYC character. I feel lucky to have known him.”