Thom Yorke Reschedules North American Run For Fall 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke revealed the rescheduled dates for his postponed North American leg of his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour, with new dates set for early Autumn.

The tour, which features his longtime collaborators Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri, was originally slated to hit the road in early March but like everything else, was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Yorke is now planning to pick up the reins starting on September 27th with a performance at I.M.P. The Anthem in Washington D.C.

Additional dates are scheduled through October 19th when Yorke and company perform at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

Several dates were moved from their original venues, including the segment opener which was originally planned for Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax on April 8th, which will now take place at The Anthem on Sept. 27, and the April 4th show planned for Chicago’s United Center which will instead move to the Auditorium Theatre on Oct. 6.

Thom Yorke: 2020 Rescheduled Tour Dates

September 27 Washington DC The Anthem (originally 3/8 at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax VA)

October 2 New York NY Radio City Music Hall (from March 30)

October 3 New York NY Hammerstein Ballroom (from March 31)

October 4 New York NY Hammerstein Ballroom (from April 1)

October 6 Chicago IL Auditorium Theatre (from April 4 at United Center)

October 11 Phoenix AZ Arizona Federal Theatre (from April 13)

October 13 Sacramento CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium (from April 16)

October 19 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom (from April 8)