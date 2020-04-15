Liz Gordon Named GM At Atlantic UK, Max Lutkow Promoted To Head Of Marketing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Liz Goodwin has been appointed as the new General Manager for Atlantic Records operations in the United Kingdom.

In her new role, which she will take up in late April, Goodwin will oversee strategy for the label’s UK roster and coordinate with the Marketing, Digital, Creative, and PR teams to generate campaigns for releases. Goodwin will report into label Co-Presidents, Briony Turner and Ed Howard.

Goodwin comes to her new position at Atlantic from Glassnote Entertainment, where she served most recently as Managing Director of the label’s UK division.

“Over the past two decades, Liz has played a central role in developing the careers of some of the most important and influential artists of our era. Her strategic expertise, combined with her wealth of experience across a broad range of genres, make her a fantastic addition to our senior leadership team. We’re thrilled to welcome her into the Atlantic fold,” said Ed Howard and Briony Turner.

Atlantic also announced that Max Lutkin has been promoted from Senior Marketing Manager to Head of Marketing. In his new billet, Lutkin will lead Atlantic UK’s marketing strategy and campaigns for the label’s roster.

Lutkin has been with Atlantic for a decade and collaborated with numerous acts, including Death Cab for Cutie, Galantis, Janelle Monae, Jess Glynne, Panic! At The Disco, Plan B, Sia, Skrillex, and Twenty One Pilots.

“We’re also pleased to recognize Max with this well-deserved promotion. Over the past decade, he’s helped build the careers of many of our most prominent artists, and he brings invaluable experience and deep knowledge to his new post,” Ed Howard and Briony Turner added.