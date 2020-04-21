Amoeba Music Launches Fundraising Campaign To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

(CelebrityAccess) — Iconic indie record store chain Amoeba Music has launched a fundraising campaign asking for help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, launched via GoFundMe, seeks to raise funds to support the store’s staff of more than 400 while the stores are closed due to statewide shelter-in-place orders in California.

Amoeba currently maintains its original location in downtown Berkeley, as well as retail locations in San Fran’s famed Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, and their southern outpost in Los Angeles.

A statement posted to their social media said:

“Amoeba is a place where music fans of all ages and backgrounds find community and music reigns supreme. We have weathered many storms since we opened our first store 30 years ago in Berkeley, CA, but we don’t know that we can get through COVID-19. Our stores have been closed since mid-March and remain closed indefinitely.

“So we are humbly asking for your help.”

So far, the fundraiser has pulled in $77,000 of a $400,000 goal, with more than 1,900 supporters making contributions.