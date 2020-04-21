WMG Partners With African Digital Distributor Africori

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced it has taken a stake in African digital music rights management and distribution platform, Africori.

The agreement provides Warner Music’s in-house indie distribution division ADA with access to one of the largest catalogs of recorded music in Africa, including music from artists such as Elzo Jamdong, Jux, Master KG, Nabila, Nyashinski, Pappy Kojo, Sean Tizzle, Sho Madjozi, $pacely and Yung

As well, the deal provides WMG with access to Africori’s A&R team, giving them the first option in international licenses for all of Africori’s new signings.

Africori is the largest digital music distributor in Sub-Saharan Africa and the company collaborates with both established major labels as well as indies, with reach across the film, digital and mobile sectors. Warners’ partnership with Africori will serve as the first entry point for the label group in many previously untapped market s in the region.

The deal also marks WMG’s second major move in Africa after announcing a partnership with prominent Nigerian label Chocolate City earlier this year.

“We work with incredible artists and have some extremely talented A&Rs spotting fresh new talent; it’ll be really exciting to see them tap into Warner Music’s global network. The music market in Africa is starting to really gain traction and this deal means we’re well-positioned to support our artists as new opportunities open up,” Africori CEO Yoel Kenan said.

“Our global team at ADA is super excited to partner with Africori. There’s so much momentum and incredible music coming out of Africa at the moment. It’s not a question of if, but when we get a new global superstar from the region. So we can’t wait to get to work supporting some of Africa’s most brilliant artists on the global stage,” added Eliah Seton, President, Independent Music and Creator Services.