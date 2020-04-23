Longtime Live Nation Board Member Robert ‘Ted’ Enloe To Step Down

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of their annual shareholder meeting on June 3rd, Live Nation released its proxy statement for 2020.

The proxy statement includes the concert company’s proposed board of directors for the next year, which will see little change from 2019.

According to Live Nation, only Robert ‘Ted’ Enloe, III, plans to step down, with the eleven other board members standing for reelection with unanimous support from the board.

As well, Liberty Media plans to replace longtime board member Mark Carleton, who occupied one of Liberty’s designated seats with Chad Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth, who joined Liberty in 2007, has served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at the company since 2016.

Mr. Enloe has served on Live Nation’s board since 2006 when he had the now dubious distinction of being elected alongside Harvey Weinstein who has recently become notorious after he was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women over a period of several decades.

Other items up for a vote during this year’s shareholder meeting include a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, as required by the Securities & Exchange Commission, and the ratification of a public accounting firm.