New York Rapper Fred The Godson Succumbs To COVID-19

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York-based rapper Fred The Godson has died after he was hospitalized for COVID-19 earlier this month. He was 35.

News of his passing was first reported by New York radio host DJ Self, who broke the news on his Instagram, writing that Fred was “Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother 🙏🏾.”

His wife, LeeAnn Jemmott revealed that Fred had been placed in the ICU with a ventilator on April 9th, writing “He is Cov-19 positive on a ventilator. However, he is progressing! He went in having difficulty breathing on Monday evening (April 6). Tuesday morning (April 7), I received a call he was not going to make it because his lungs were not working. He was then put on a ventilator, and as of today (24 hours later), the doctors already weaned him down from 100 percent support to 40 percent support of ventilation.”

“He is fighting and he is winning,” she added. “He has no sign of infection. His heart is strong and working well. His kidneys have been affected, but as of today, he has started dialysis to clean the toxins out of his blood. Fred is going to make it. God is good!”

Fred posted an image of himself in the hospital on April 6th, writing: “I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!”

Born Frederick Thomas, the Bronx native was a fixture of the New York hip-hop scene, after breaking out in 2011 when he was named a member of the XXL Freshman class alongside Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, and Mac Miller.

He was a frequent guest on radio shows on Hot 97 with Funkmaster Flex as well as DJ Enuff, The Breakfast Club on Power 105, and Sway In The Morning on Sirius Radio.

