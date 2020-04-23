Taylor Swift Accuses Big Machine Of Releasing Unauthorized Live Album

(CelebrityAccess) — Country-pop queen Taylor Swift took a virtual swing at her former manager and record label on social media on Thursday over their purported plans to release a Taylor Swift live album.

The album, apparently called “Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008,” reportedly cropped up on digital music streaming services outside of North America, labeled as a 2017 release.

However, the album is not listed on Big Machine’s website, or in any of their marketing information.

That didn’t’ stop Taylor from making hay out of the purported release. In screed posted to her social media, Swift claimed the purported album is “unauthorized” and little more than a lurid cash grab.

“I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight,” Swift in the social media post. “This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it at midnight.”

“I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me,” before taking a poke at former manager Scooter Braun, adding, “It looks like Scooter Braun and his financial backers 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros Family, and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheet and realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.”

“In my opinion…just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent,” she concluded.

A rep for Big Machine was unavailable for comment.