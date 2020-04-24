Danny Wimmer Presents Cancels Its ‘Louisville Trifesta’ For 2020

LOUSEVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) Independent festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents announced on Friday that three of their festivals – Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and the Bourbon And Beyond Festival, have all been canceled for 2020.

The festivals, which were all scheduled to take place in September in Louisville at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center.

“In our heart of hearts we hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would not prevent us from having the 2020 Louisville Trifesta. In what feels like a repetitive bad dream, we now have to announce that Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond festivals, held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY, are being cancelled for 2020.

“Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later. Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials.

“We are truly heartbroken it has come to this. We want to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty. We hope you are staying safe as well as physically and mentally well. We are blessed to have such an amazing Festival Family, and together, as a community, we will get through this.”

DWP previously canceled several other major events on their annual festival slate, including Sonic Temple, Epicenter, and Welcome to Rockville, due to the pandemic.

Calenderwise, the three DWP festivals are some of the farthest out events to be canceled thus far. Other promoters such as Goldenvoice, have rescheduled major events like Stagecoach and Coachella from spring to autumn in hopes that the pandemic may have sufficiently abated to allow them to move forward.