Spectra Announces New Hires, Promotions At Owensboro Convention Center And Owensboro Sportscenter

OWENSBORO, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Venue Management company Spectra announced a slate of new hires and promotions at the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Veteran Owensboro venue manager and native Jessica Wilson Beckmann has been promoted to Assistant General Manager of the Sportscenter. A graduate of Southern Illinoise University with a Bachelors in Business Administration, specializing in Sports Management and Marketing, Beckmann also has attained the designation of Certified Event Management Expert (CEME), is a Graduate of Venue Management School (VMS), and achieved the Certified Venue Professional (CVP) designation from the International Association of Venue Managers.

For the past decade, she has overseen numerous venues in the St. Louis area, including convention centers and arenas before she joined the Sportscenter team in 2018.

“I accepted the Director role almost a year and a half ago, to gain the opportunity to invest my passion and experience in an arena that was a second home to me growing up in Owensboro. The Owensboro Sportscenter is nostalgic for me. My family history is tied to this building, the tenants, and this city. Working back in Owensboro has allowed me to reconnect with family. I enjoy seeing former coaches, teammates (and even rivals), teachers, and classmates from my school days regularly at the Sportscenter. I COULD NOT BE MORE grateful for the promotion to Assistant General Manager and being welcomed back to Owensboro.” Jessica stated.

Cody Thomas has been promoted to Senior Event Manager/Interim Director of Events and will be tasked with the general oversight of all events in the convention center. Thomas has been part of the Spectra team since 2015 and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.

Brandi Stevens is a new hire for Spectra and will serve as a sales manager. Her previous gigs include a stint as the Event Producer of the Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo, Brandi is currently accepting vendors for the mid-November event.

Mary Midkiff has been hired as event manager. A graduate of Murray State University, she previously worked for both the CFSB Center as an event staff and for Lovett Auditorium as a house manager from January 2017 – August 2018. She also did a turn as intern Event and Conversions Coordinator at the CFSB Center. Most recently, she served as ASM Global at Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, IN.

Brett Shaw also joins the Spectra team as an Event Manager. A graduate from UNC – Chapel Hill, Shaw’s previous positions include Assistant Operations Manager at PNC Arena.

Emma Fitzgerald has been hired as an Event Coordinator. A recent graduate of University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, she holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Public Relations and Advertising.