UMG’s Bravado Introduces A Line Of Artist-Branded Face Masks As Part Of Their Community Support Initiatives

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Bravado, Universal Music Group’s branding and merch operation, announced the launch of artist-inspired reusable face masks of the type which are quickly becoming a de rigueur fashion accessory.

The masks, which were made in partnership with artists from UMG’s roster, and are washable cloth face masks that will set you back $15.00.

However, UMG cautioned that the masks are not respirators and do not block enough particulates to rate as m-95 masks.

Artists whose branding is featured on Bravado’s masks include Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, The Weeknd, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, XXXTentacion, Bob Marley, Tupac, Justin Bieber, and more.

As part of UMG’s “We Got You Covered” initiative, all net proceeds from the sale of the masks will go to support the music community through various charity partners around the world including MusiCares (U.S.) and Help Musicians (U.K.) among others.

Bravado and UMG launched the program initially by offering the masks for free to all UMG employees and by contributing 50,000 masks to essential workers in the U.S., including staff at food banks, school lunch centers, homeless shelters and other outreach programs serving a needy community during the crisis.

“I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time. This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe,” said Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic.