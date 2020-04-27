NTIA To Challenge Insurance Claim Denial Amid Ongoing Fight Against COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) – UK trade association Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has reportedly retained leading industry barrister Philip Kolvin QC to coordinate claims against Hiscox Insurance, which it says is denying its member businesses’ COVID-19-related insurance claims.

According to NTIA, Hiscox is refusing to pay out its member businesses under its business interruption policy, which reportedly protects insured parties against closure by public authorities.

Michael Kill, chief executive of NTIA, said: “Night Time Economy businesses are being denied legitimate insurance claims, many claims are being disputed by insurers based on contrived arguments to avoid sharing the financial burden during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Kolvin added: “Leisure operators are suffering severe hardship. There is a clear and present danger that the industry will be decimated, that leisure businesses throughout the UK will go to the wall, that jobs and livelihoods will be lost, and that the cultural capacity of the nation will be depleted for years to come.

“It is time now for those insurance companies who know they are liable under their policies do the same. The clue is in the name ‘insurance’. It is what they are in business for. They should not be running for cover. They will never be forgiven for doing so.”