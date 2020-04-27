Andrew Yang, Dave Chappelle, Megan Rapinoe & More Join Forces For The All Americans Movement

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Andrew Yang, Dave Chappelle, Megan Rapinoe, and dozens of other celebrities across the realms of politics, sports, and entertainment, have joined forces for The All Americans Movement, a cross-cultural campaign unifying all Americans to stand together in support of marginalized communities most affected by COVID-19.

Driven by nearly 100 volunteer partnerships between independent businesses, nonprofit organizations, and multicultural leaders including Yang’s Humanity Forward; Asian cultural leader collective, Gold House; iconic fashion houses 3.1PhillipLim, Prabal Gurung, Monse, Li, Inc., and more, businesses are selling #AllAmericans-inspired products whose proceeds will go towards medical relief, combatting racism, and economic stimulus.

In addition to Gold House, Humanity Forward, and several fashion houses, #AllAmericans Movement multicultural leaders include:

Asian artists, designers, and athletes including Daniel Dae Kim, Hasan Minhaj, Lisa Ling, Olivia Munn, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Laura Kim, George Takei, Taylor Rapp, and more

Multicultural Artists and Athletes including Dave Chappelle, Noah Centineo, Marcellus Wiley, Megan Rapinoe, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Sara Silverman, Michael Strahan, Alyssa Milano, John Leguizamo, Joel McHale, Fat Joe, Sophia Bush, Jay Williams, Richard Marx, Teri Hatcher, Sue Bird, Pamela Adlon, and more

Politicians and activists including Andrew Yang, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Van Jones, and more

Founders including Jack Dorsey (Twitter, Square), Mark Cuban, Arianna Huffington, and more

According to a release issued by the movement, reports of beatings, assaults, and other forms of harassment have surged to record levels across the US during the pandemic. Additionally, African American and Latinx communities have higher COVID-19-induced fatalities than any other group, with African Americans representing 72% of COVID-19 deaths in Chicago and LatinX Americans representing 34% of COVID-19 deaths in New York City alone. Brick and mortar businesses–particularly those owned by Asians–have also seen drops in business of 40-80%.

“The United States has always been a work in progress. We aspire to democracy, to inclusion, to equality. And over time, the arc of our history has slowly bent in that direction–but crisis frequently causes it to bend back,” said The All Americans Movement in a statement. “Now is one of those times. More than ever, we need to come together–not out of fear, but out of fellowship; not out of misplaced nationalism, but out of recognition of shared struggle and common bonds; not just to survive this crisis, but to help make our nation more like what we aspire it to be. Moreover, COVID-19 is, of course, a global pandemic–not unique to any one nation. We hope to refine this effort to move from one that unites and supports #AllAmericans to #AllofUs soon.”

For additional information on how the public can fulfill medical supply needs, curb racism and violent actions against minority groups, and support additional independent companies visit allamericans.us.