Chris Gobalakrishna Named SVP Finance & Operations At WMG Asia

HONG KONG (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music has hired label veteran Chris Gobalakrishna as Senior Vice President of Finance & Operations for the label giant’s Asian division.

Gobalakrishna, who has previously held senior roles at at BMG and Sony Music, comes to Warner after a stint at WorldVentures where he was the company’s CFO. Gobalakrishna will be based in Hong Kong and report to Warner Music Asia’s President Simon Robson.

“I’m delighted to get back into the music industry and join the most exciting music company in Asia. I believe the experience I’ve picked up from different sectors will be extremely beneficial in the fast-paced, ever-changing world of the music industry. I can’t wait to get started and to deliver the best possible service for Warner Music and its incredible roster of artists,” said Gobalakrishna.

“Chris is a seasoned strategic finance executive with a wealth of experience of working across the consumer goods, entertainment, media and tech industries. He is well placed to lead our brilliant finance team which acts as a progressive partner to the frontline business and supported our strong growth over the last few years,” added Simon Robson.

After starting his career at BMG in 1994, he worked his way up through the ranks over a decade to become Vice President of Finance for BMG International.

He was then moved to Sony Music Entertainment, where he was named Senior Vice President, Global Digital Business and New Business Initiatives with a focus on expanding international business for the label group.

In 2012, he took a post as Chief Financial Officer for Digital, Enterprises, Research, Marketing Events and Social Media for Univision Communications and then took senior finance roles at Workstride, Beachbody, Tone It Up and – most recently – at vacation lifestyle specialists WorldVentures.