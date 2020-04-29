IMPALA Sets Out Ambitious Roadmap For Boosting Growth In Europe Through Music and Culture

(CelebrityAccess) – As Europe begins to move into recovery mode amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, IMPALA has set out an ambitious roadmap for the EU and member states to boost investment, growth and jobs through music and the cultural sectors.

The independent music trade body is proposing a timeline with ten steps designed to sync with the EU’s own recovery planning. This roadmap forms the basis of a 5-year recovery strategy focussing on one of Europe’s key industries, and one of the first and hardest hit by the current crisis – the cultural and creative sectors, which account for some 12m jobs.

Under IMPALA’s roadmap, a mix of financial and non-financial tools would be rolled out to increase liquidity in the music and broader cultural sector. The timeline proposed requires decisions from May to September and beyond.