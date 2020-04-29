IMPALA Sets Out Ambitious Roadmap For Boosting Growth In Europe Through Music and Culture

(CelebrityAccess) – As Europe begins to move into recovery mode amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, IMPALA has set out an ambitious roadmap for the EU and member states to boost investment, growth and jobs through music and the cultural sectors.
The independent music trade body is proposing a timeline with ten steps designed to sync with the EU’s own recovery planning. This roadmap forms the basis of a 5-year recovery strategy focussing on one of Europe’s key industries, and one of the first and hardest hit by the current crisis – the cultural and creative sectors, which account for some 12m jobs.
Under IMPALA’s roadmap, a mix of financial and non-financial tools would be rolled out to increase liquidity in the music and broader cultural sector. The timeline proposed requires decisions from May to September and beyond.
“As life across Europe gradually takes on some level of normality, a recovery timeline is needed for the cultural sectors,” said Executive Chair of IMPALA Helen Smith. “Coming out of the crisis will be challenging, and at the same time it is an opportunity for growth. The key is putting the right financial and non-financial tools in place to promote investment in creativity. Our roadmap is about acting now to build a recovery plan for the next 5 years and beyond.”
“The contribution of music and culture to Europeans’ wellbeing is huge, on top of our economic value,” added Francesca Trainini, Chair of IMPALA and the Task Force. “This is why we need a long term strategy and its time for the EU and member states to put in place ambitious sector specific plans focussed on recovery.”
IMPALA’s roadmap follows the publication of IMPALA’s crisis plan at the beginning of the pandemic in Europe and the launch of a website mapping measures in support of the independent music sector at EU, national and sector level.