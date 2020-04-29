Oscars Make One-Time Exception For Streaming Eligibility Due To Coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – The Oscars are making a one-time exception by allowing films forced to move their initial release straight to streaming or video-on-demand services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to compete for best picture in next year’s award ceremony, according to CNN.

The Academy cited the forced closure of theaters due to Covid-19 as the reason for the decision, noting that only movies with a “previously planned theatrical release” would be eligible. Prior to now, films needed to have at least a week-long theatrical run in order to qualify for consideration.

Additionally, the Academy announced several changes to the awards process including the consolidation of sound editing and sound mixing into one “sound” category as well as additional procedural changes including allowing all members to vote in the international feature film category (formerly best foreign-language film). The Academy says the current award season will also be the last in which studios are allowed to distribute DVD screeners to voters as it will require a shift to digital come 2021.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards are currently scheduled for February 28, 2021. Whether or not that date will stand remains to be seen.