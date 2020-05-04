The Grammy Museum Announces Bilingual Instagram Live Event In Celebration Of Cinco De Mayo

(CelebrityAccess) – The GRAMMY Museum has today (May 4) announced that it will host a bilingual Instagram Live event in both English and Spanish in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.

Slated to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, May 5 from 2–3 p.m. PT, the live event will be hosted by Chilean songwriter, performer, activist, and founder of Ruidosa, Francisca Valenzuela, and will highlight the variety of genres within Mexican music. It will also feature appearances by Mireya Ramos, co-founder of Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning Flor De Toloache, New York City’s first and only female mariachi, as well as Latin GRAMMY Award-winning producer Aureo Vaqueiro.

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Last fall, the Museum opened Los Angeles’ first permanent Latin Music Gallery in collaboration with the Latin Recording Academy. Since the Museum had to close its doors in March until further notice due to COVID-19, there have been virtual Latin exhibits posted on the Museum’s new Digital Museum including Jenni Rivera, La Gran Señora, and soon, Deep Heart: Roots, Rock & the Music of Carlos Vives, which opens on May 15.

Tune into The GRAMMY Museum’s bilingual Instagram live event in celebration of Cinco De Mayo by visiting instagram.com/grammymuseum or by clicking HERE.