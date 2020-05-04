Journey Cancels 2020 Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rock band Journey announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have decided to fully cancel all tour plans for 2020.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions regarding large gatherings regretfully make it impossible for Journey to tour this year. After carefully reviewing all options, the decision has been made to cancel the entire tour to make it possible for the band’s legion of hardworking fans to immediately obtain access to refund options during these unforeseen and extremely challenging times,” a rep for the band said in a statement on Monday.

“There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first. Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus. We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other,” a statement from the band added.

Journey was scheduled to hit the road starting on May 15th at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington with dates scheduled through the summer before the tour wrapped at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY on Sept. 12.

The band said that their tour partners at Live Nation will provide refund options, including a a full refund, provided you grab it in the next 30 days, or a voucher for a credit with Live Nation worth 150% of the face value of the ticket.