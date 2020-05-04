Greeley Stampede Canceled For 2020

GREELEY, Colorado (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Greeley, Colorado has postponed almost all of its annual Greeley Stampede Festival due to the coronvirus pandemic.

The stampede, which has been staged in Greeley since 1922, regularly attracts more than 250,000 fans was scheduled to run from June 24 through July 5.

The annual event includes a rodeo and a concert series that showcases both regional acts, as well as big name performers such as Blake Shelton, and Lady Antebellum.

The Greeley Stampede lineup for 2020 included Chris Young, Locash & Phil Vassar, 3 Doors Down, Chris Pardi and Brett Young.

“As difficult as it is to make the decision to postpone the event, it is with the best intentions as we seek to protect the health and safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” Greeley Stampede Marketing Director Kevin McFarling in a press statement announcing the cancellation.

Organizers said the Stampede will return in 2021 from June 23 to July 4. Ticketholders can request a refund or hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the event when it returns in 2021.