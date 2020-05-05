Longtime A&M Executive Bob Garcia Passes At 82

(CelebrityAccess) – Veteran record executive Bob Garcia, who spent nearly 30-years with A&M Records, has passed away at the age of 82. He died on April 26 of natural causes according to his friend and colleague Al Marks.

Garcia, who began working with the famed Los Angeles-based independent label as a bio writer in 1968, quickly moved into the role of publicity director, launching A&M’s first college rep program. From there he became director of artist relations and also worked in catalog and artist development over the years. Known as A&M’s “hippie in residence,” he spent countless hours on the road with The Police during their earliest US tours and championed acts including Joe Cocker, Amy Grant, Squeeze, Joe Jackson, and the Carpenters, among others.

Following his departure from A&M in 1997, Garcia established his own music consultancy firm, Shedding Dog LLC – a reference to his life-long love for the Pyrenees breed. His clients included Neil Young, OneRepublic, Michael Kamen, Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Eminem and others. He was also involved with the Recording Academy for many years.

In lieu of flowers, Garcia’s family has requested donations be made in his name to MusiCares. Additionally, his latest rescue, Perseus, is in the care of the Great Pyrenees Assn. of Southern California and is looking for a new home. To find out more or to contribute to Perseus’ care, please go to www.GreatPyrRescue.org.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.