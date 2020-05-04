Twitch, Bandsintown Present FREE Webinar: Twitch For Musicians This Week

(Hypebot) — With 50 million monthly users Twitch has quickly become the live streaming platform of choice for many musicians.

With that in mind, Bandsintown and Twitch put together a free much-needed webinar to share tips and best practices on how to build an engaged fan base and earn money streaming live performances on Twitch.

The webinar will feature Twitch Senior Music Partnerships Manager Jimmy Whisenhunt, a veteran in the live-streaming industry and is hosted by Bruce Houghton, artist advocate and editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank.

Topics will include how musicians can build and manage a free Twitch channel, why streaming works and how to do it, growing an audience, leveraging partnerships with other streamers to help growth, making money on Twitch and much more.

Plus don’t forget that Bandsintown offers free fast track to monetization on Twitch. Details here.