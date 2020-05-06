DMB Reschedules Summer Tour For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — The Dave Matthews band has officially pushed virtually all of its summer 2020 dates into 2021 due to the coronavirus.

“We are disappointed to announce, that in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we will be moving all of our 2020 summer dates to the summer of 2021. We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority,” the band said in a statement.

The tour was originally scheduled to start on June 16th at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, CT, but will now kick off on June 8th, 2021.

The run is now set to wrap up on October 9th at the Choctaw Grand Theatre in Durant, Oklahoma.

The only date still outstanding for 2020 is a scheduled performance at the Bottle Rock Festival in Napa. The festival has been officially postponed and is now scheduled to take place from Friday, October 2nd, to Sunday, October 4th.

Ticketholders can hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled shows, or return them for a refund at the point of purchase.

In the meantime, if you still want your Dave Matthews fix, you can tune in to the DMB Drive-In, a new weekly stream of archival live DMB performances.

This inaugural stream will be a show from last summer’s tour—June 29, 2019 at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, IN and will go live on Wednesday at 8PM at http://www.dmbdrivein.com

The DMB Drive-In is presented this week by the Matthews The Dreaming Tree Wines, who announced they will make a $50,000 donation to the charity, World Central Kitchen.