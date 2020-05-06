Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
CTS Eventim founder & CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
Breaking News Business News Industry News

CTS Eventim Wants To Cancel Shareholder Dividends During The COVID-19 Crisis

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
32 0

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — The management board of German live entertainment and ticketing company CTS Eventim on Wednesday announced that in a bid to shore up their financial position during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company ask shareholders to suspend dividend payments for 2019.

Instead, per the proposal, the net profit from 2019 will be placed in a new account to strengthen the German promoter’s liquidity and “improve the company’s financial flexibility” as it weathers the ongoing financial crisis inflicted by coronavirus.

CTS Eventim booked €132 million euros in net profit attributable to shareholders over the course of fiscal year 2019, representing earnings per share of €1.23.

As well, in compliance with the rules of the newly-passed German Stock Corporation Act, CTS Eventim’s Annual General Meeting will be conducted on June 19th without shareholders in physical attendance.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post