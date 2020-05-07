Outhouse Tickets Launches A Save the Small Venues Fundraiser

(CelebrityAccess) — Outhouse Tickets has launched a fundraising campaign to help save some of the thousands of small and mid-sized indie venues that are facing financial peril amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Independent venue operators across America are facing the stark financial reality of life during lockdown, with expensive buildings sitting dark for the foreseeable future, resulting in a complete loss of revenue.

At the same time, those venues must still pay rent and utilities to retain their business, keep their employees paid while there are no concerts taking place, no food and beverages being sold, and no customers walking in the front door.

While no single fundraiser can help all of America’s small and medium-sized venues, Outhouse is hoping to help a few and is trying to raise at least $2 million to provide survival grants to 40 such concert halls.

“It’s easy to understand that musicians, their roadies, the production crew, and everyone else who supports a live concert would be impacted. BUT, without small to medium sized venues, these great musicians, and all who support them, will have no place to perform and in turn, YOU will have no place to go listen to great live music,” Outhouse’s Greg Satterwhite said announcing the fundraiser.

“THAT is why we are raising funds: to help the small to medium sized, locally owned venues, who have had to shut their doors during this economic shutdown to survive so that the owners of these venues will make it through the next few months and that YOU will have a place to go hear your favorite band in the future,” he added.

The fundraiser works by buying ‘tickets’ through Outhouse. All proceeds from the tickets will be provided to local venues in need via an application process. A committee will review the requests and prioritize funding to support venues most in need.

If you can help, take a moment and check out the fundraiser here: http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/13236-Save_the_Small_Venues_Fundraiser