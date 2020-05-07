Canadian Radio Legend Nevin Grant Passes

(CelebrityAccess) – Canadian radio legend Nevin Grant passed away Wednesday (May 6). His death was confirmed by his wife Heather Grant.

Over the course of his more than 38-year-long radio career, Grant served as a consummate champion of Canadian talent, helping to usher in the country’s CanCon regulations with open arms. Known as ‘The Hitmaker,’ he served as music director and later PD of 1150 CKOC Hamilton from 1968 to 2003. master at developing music research systems, his 1150 CKOC Hit Charts were widely known and respected throughout the industry for their poignant accurarcy.

Serving as a mentor, Grant also helped to shape the careers of countless other Canadian radio talents including Dave Charles, Roger Ashby, Ronald J. Morey, Gord James, Brent Sleighthom, Mike and Peter Jaycock, Hal Weaver, John Mitter, John Novak, Mike Kramer, Marty Adler, Bob Bratina, Rockin’ Ray Michael, and Ted Yates.

Beyond his love of radio, Grant was also a lifelong record collector who counted some 15,000 45 RPM singles (not counting albums) among his possessions. Additionally, he was a huge Blue Jays fan, and a passionate singer and performer.

Grant was slated to receive the Allan Waters Lifetime Achievement Award and be inducted into the Canadian Broadcasters Hall of Fame during this year’s Canadian Music Week, however, the event was unfortunately canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CMW reportedly plans to posthumously honour Grant during its next edition.