Musicians Launch GoFundMe Campaign To Help Trumpeter Jon Hassle

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Friends and colleagues of the noted trumpeter and composer Jon Hassell have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the musician as he faces “dire” financial and health challenges.

“Jon Hassell is one of the most influential composers of the last 50 years. His invention of what he called ‘4th World Music’ opened the way for a fresh look at, and deeper respect for, the music of other cultures around the world. His recordings have had a big impact on other musicians, and, through them, have changed musical tastes dramatically. His unique intellectual contribution is also noteworthy: he is a tireless and articulate theorist as well as a great musician,” Brian Eno wrote launching

“Jon is going through hard times now. I feel that many of us owe him a debt of gratitude, so perhaps making a contribution to this fund is a way we can thank him,” Eno added.

Hassell has an impressive resume, performing on albums by the Talking Heads, Peter Gabriel, Ani DeFranco, Ry Cooder, kd lang, Brian Eno, and David Sylvian among numerous others.

To date, the campaign has raised $66,000 of its $200,000 goal. According to the campaign, all funds will be used to support Jons ongoing medical care and housing needs.

You can contribute to Jon’s GoFundMe here.