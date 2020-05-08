Axl Rose And Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Get Into A Slap Fight On Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — In what surely must be a sign of the apocalypse, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose and United States Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have been trading barbs and bon mots on Twitter.

Axl kicked the exchange off with a calorie-free disparaging remark aimed at the well-heeled treasury secretary.

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

Surprisingly, Mnuchin responded to the provacation, asking Axl:

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

While the Tweet has now been updated, Mnuchin’s original riposte mistakenly included the Liberian flag instead of the American flag. To be fair, both flags are similar, with red and white stripes along with a blue field. but Liberia’s flag is festooned with just one star while America’s has a more generous allotment of 50.

The flag faux pas lined the Treasury Secretary up for Rose, who said: