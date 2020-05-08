Nina Lee Promoted To Director Of Publicity At Shore Fire Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of publicity veteran Nina Lee to the post of Director of Publicity.

Lee has been a part of the Shore Fire team’s Brooklyn office since she joined the firm in 2015, serving most recently as a Senior Account Executive.

“From the moment Nina started at Shore Fire over four years ago, it was clear that she was a go-getter with strong communication skills and the ability to stay on top of everything that was asked of her,” says Shore Fire Senior Vice President Rebecca Shapiro. “She continues to display an innate understanding of her artists, matched only by her passion for live music and the music industry.”

While at Shore Fire, she’s overseen campaigns for a variety of partners, including Masego, VanJess, Soulection, Joji, Maxwell, Bruno Major, Chicano Batman, Paul Reiser, among others.

Lee has also been a guest on the Music Business Podcast where she talked shop about subjects such as the role of a music publicist and techniques for generating press coverage for clients.

A native of Southern California, Lee graduated from New York University with a double major in Journalism and Linguistics.

“At Shore Fire, we maximize opportunities to act as trusted partners to our clients, whether they are artists, actors, executives, or brands,” says Lee. “I’m incredibly lucky to work amongst such innovative, forward-thinking mentors and colleagues as I continue to hone my skills to exceed the bounds of traditional PR.”