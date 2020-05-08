Queen’s Brian May Hospitalized Following Garden Misadventure

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Queen guitarist Brian May has been hospitalized but fortunately, as the result of an gardening mishap and not coronavirus.

May, who is 72, posted about the experience on his social media feed, writing:

“Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.”

He added that he planned to take a break from social media while recovering.

“So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there,” May wrote.

May has been an active voice on social media in recent weeks, providing a diarists’ account of his experiences during the coronavirus pandemic and providing mini online performances for his fans.

Despite his promise to turn off social media for a bit, he couldn’t help but take share one final political screed before he went.