Introducing The ‘Music In Paranoid Times’ Podcast

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – CelebrityAccess is pleased to introduce you to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast.

Hosted by CelebrityAccess’ own Juliette Jagger and singer, songwriter, and bassist for Toronto alt-rock trio Stuck on Planet Earth (Anthem Records), MIPT seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age.

In Episode 1 of Music In Paranoid Times, Juliette & Al talk to Canadian singer-songwriter AARYS about how she’s coping with being quarantined, her beginnings as a songwriter and performer, using her music to help raise awareness around mental health, her love of Evanescence, and much more.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or for free HERE.

Check out Episode 1 below:

