Sounds Australia Partners With Tourism Australia For This Weekend’s ‘Live From Aus’

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Sounds Australia has partnered with Tourism Australia for a new series of live-streamed events they’re calling Live From Aus.

Slated to take place across Tourism Australia’s Facebook and YouTube channels on May 16 & 17, Live From Aus is being described as ‘a virtual travel experience,’ and will feature performances from a number of different Australian musical acts that have showcased on global stages and were due to appear at international events showcasing Australian music this year.

Additionally, Sounds Australia has curated a soundtrack to complement a spectacular sunset LIVE, which is being streamed on Saturday, May 16 at 6pm AEST from Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, featuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. The soundtrack will be available via Sounds Australia’s playlist after the event. Meanwhile, Sounds Australia’s Sunday Session as part of Live From Aus will also feature the extraordinary talents of Emily Wurramara and Jack River in some of their favorite locations around the country. Scheduled to kick-off at 9pm AEST, the event will be accompanied by bite-size interviews exploring what makes Australia “home” and why it’s such a completely unique part of the world.

Check out this weekend’s Live From Aus schedule below:

Sunset Session: Live from Uluru curated by Sounds Australia

Saturday May 16

1:00am Los Angeles PDT

3:00am London BST

4:00am New York EDT

5:00am Sao Paulo GMT-3

4:00pm Singapore GMT+8

6:00pm Sydney AEST

Sounds Australia Sunday Session

Sunday May 17

4:00am Los Angeles PDT

6:00am London BST

7:00am New York EDT

8:00am Sao Paulo GMT-3

7:00pm Singapore GMT+8

9:00pm Sydney AEST