LiveXLive Launches Pay-Per-View Concert Feature

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live concert streaming service LiveXLive announced the launch of a new pay-per-view live streaming platform for performances and events.

LiveXLive says it hopes the new Pay-Per-View initiative will provide artists with revenue streams from ticket sales, fan tipping, digital meet & greets, merchandise sales, and sponsorship.

LiveXLive’s pay-per-view offering will include tour and weekend passes ($39.99 and $19.99, respectively) and an a la carte option for single shows ($4.99).

The pay-per-view service will debut with the virtual concert series ‘Live From Out There,’ produced by 11E1even Group and featuring more than 45 live performances. The concert series kicks off on Friday and continues through June 7th.

“We are very much looking forward to working with LiveXLive and the newly added paywall allowing us to bring revenue to artists participating in Live From Out There,” said Ben Baruch, Owner of 11E1even Group and co-founder of Live From Out There.

According to LiveXLive, digital ticketing will expand the company’s revenue model adding to the company’s existing advertising and subscription monetization.

“The music business is at an important inflection point,” said Robert Ellin, the CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. “Pay-Per-View and digital ticketing have been staples for the broadcast entertainment business for many years. We’re excited to be among the first-movers in pay-per-view live stream music events where we see significant revenue potential for both artists and our business.”