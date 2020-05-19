Live Nation Announces ‘Together Again’ Concert And Comedy Series, Backed By Vodafone

(CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation New Zealand has announced a series of small weekly socially distanced events titled, Together Again, presented by Live Nation and backed by Vodafone.

Beginning on Friday, May 29, Together Again, will feature a rotating line-up of local musicians, comedians, and performers starting with South African-New Zealander and multi-award-winning comedian, Urzila Carlson alongside Ray O’Leary, Nick Rado (MC) and Ruby Esther at The Tuning Fork in Auckland. Powerhouse singer, songwriter, and performer Hollie Smith will perform on Saturday, May 30.

In a statement Live Nation New Zealand Chairman, Stuart Clumpas said: “Live Nation NZ is excited to be welcoming back live events in New Zealand. The Together Again series is an opportunity for us to unite and celebrate the power of live with some of the country’s first socially distanced shows.

“The safety of our artists, audience, and staff is always a major focus at Live Nation events and venues, and especially so at this time. Our staff have been working extremely hard to get the doors open again and we aim to deliver not only a great live experience but also one that adheres to all the extra health and safety precautions and measures that line up with the government advice for events at level two.

“We thank everyone in advance for making the effort to follow the new rules and guidelines that will be in place for these evolving times.”

Live Nation and Tuning Fork are taking a number of precautions, in accordance with public health and safety advice, including temperature screening, contact tracing, changes to conditions of entry and processing times entering the venue, operating at a reduced 100-person capacity, staff wearing essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves, physical distancing of patrons, updated cleaning procedures and contactless technologies. Additionally, drinks and snacks will be available via table service exclusively with ordering from your seat via a mobile phone or other handheld device.

Tickets for Together Again are $25 and go on sale at 12pm NZST Wednesday, May 20. For complete event and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.