24th Annual Webby Winners Announced

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Webby Awards have announced their 2020 winners with Jimmy Fallon, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Tom Hanks, Cardi B, LeBron James, Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, UNICEF, National Geographic, Ronan Farrow, Game of Thrones, and Celine Dion all among this year’s honorees.

Dubbed WFH: Webby From Home, the 24th annual show is dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals and organizations who are using the Internet in response to the incredible difficulties imposed by the ongoing global pandemic.

This year’s Webby Special Achievement Winners include Webby Person of the Year 17-year-old Avi Schiffmann, who jumped to launch the first tracking database and site of COVID-19, ncov2019.live; Webby Special Achievement Winner Trevor Bedford, researcher and founder of Nextstrain.org, a website designed to help people understand how the disease’s genetic codes are mutating and what that may mean for vaccine development; Webby Voice of the Year The Daily for critical coverage of the pandemic; Google Classroom for keeping young students learning, engaged and connected; Webby Artist of the Year D-Nice for #ClubQuarantine DJ sets on Instagram Live; Kristen Bell for helping children understand the pandemic; Some Good News with John Krasinski for shining a light on the positive news stories from around the world; Miley Cyrus for Bright Minded: Live with Miley, hopeful conversations focused on maintaining healthy minds, bodies, and spirits; Massimo Bottura for “Kitchen Quarantine” inspiring home cooking and uplifting spirits; Swizz Beats + Timbaland for the Verzuz battles on Instagram Live, celebrating legendary songwriters and producers; and Webby Breakout of the Year Houseparty for keeping people connected even when they are physically apart.

Webby Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences; members include Girls Who Code Founder Reshma Saujani, Twitter Founder Biz Stone, GE CMO Linda Boff, Pod Save the People host and activist DeRay Mckesson, Glossier Founder Emily Weiss, Instagram Co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, Headspace Founder Andy Puddicombe, News Not Noise Founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer Founder Bill Simmons, and Pineapple Street Media Co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman among others. 2.5 million votes were cast from Internet fans in more than 230 countries and territories around the world to choose the Winners of the Webby People’s Voice Awards.

Hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt, The Webby Awards’ star-studded Internet Celebration will take place today at 3pm ET and will celebrate the best work on the Internet. Fans can watch the show and experience the hallmark 5-word speeches at WebbyAwards.com. Throughout the celebration The Webby Awards will continue an ongoing Voter Registration Rally with Vote.org, allowing everybody tuning into the celebration to confirm their voter registration.

KPMG provides vote tabulation consulting for The Webby Awards. To view the full list of Winners, visit http://webbyawards.com/winners.

The 24th Annual Webby Award Winner highlights include:

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won the Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan (Social)

won the Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan (Social) The Malala Fund won the Webby Award for Email Newsletters (Websites)

won the Webby Award for Email Newsletters (Websites) #NiceTweets with Tom Hanks won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Arts & Entertainment (Social)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Arts & Entertainment (Social) Reebok x Cardi B | Nails won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Lifestyle (Video)

won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Lifestyle (Video) The Intercept’s Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World” won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Events & Livestreams (Video)

won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Events & Livestreams (Video) #NatureNow with Greta Thunberg won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service & Activism (Video)

won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service & Activism (Video) Science Rules! with Bill Nye won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Science & Education (Podcasts)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Science & Education (Podcasts) ESPN’s Welcome to Bron Bron Land won the Webby Award for Best User Interface (Websites)

won the Webby Award for Best User Interface (Websites) Lil Nas X – Panini won the Webbys People’s Voice Award for Best Art Direction (Video)

won the Webbys People’s Voice Award for Best Art Direction (Video) Dolly Parton’s America won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Mini Series (Podcasts)

won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Mini Series (Podcasts) Squarespace’s Make It with Idris Elba won the Webby Award for Comedy (Video) and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Copywriting (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the Webby Award for Comedy (Video) and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Copywriting (Advertising, Media & PR) Fenty Beauty By Rihanna won the Webbys People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty (Social)

won the Webbys People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty (Social) The Late Late Show with James Corden won the Webby Award for Entertainment (Video)

won the Webby Award for Entertainment (Video) Game of Thrones: The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience won the Webby Award for Volumetric / 6-Degrees of Freedom (Video)

won the Webby Award for Volumetric / 6-Degrees of Freedom (Video) The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Host (Podcasts)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Host (Podcasts) UNICEF Backpack Graveyard won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Cause Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Cause Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR) Celine Dion won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Experimental & Innovation (Social)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Experimental & Innovation (Social) Spotify: Your 2019 Wrapped won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Music (Websites), the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Experience (Websites) and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Data Visualization (Websites)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Music (Websites), the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Experience (Websites) and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Data Visualization (Websites) HBO’s The Chernobyl Podcast won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Episode (Podcasts)

won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Episode (Podcasts) The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor (Social), the Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host (Video) and the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Shortform (Video)

won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor (Social), the Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host (Video) and the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Shortform (Video) Luminary’s The Trevor Noah Podcast also won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Politics (Podcasts)

also won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Politics (Podcasts) Squarespace’s Make It Real | Oscar the Grouch won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Products & Services (Advertising, Media & PR) and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Scripted (Video)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Products & Services (Advertising, Media & PR) and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Scripted (Video) Saturday Night Live won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Stories (Social)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Stories (Social) e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign featuring Lizzo, Ellen Degeneres, James Charles, Terry Crews & Reese Witherspoon won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty (Social Content Series & Campaigns)

won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty (Social Content Series & Campaigns) Nike Skateboarding won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Homepage (Websites)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Homepage (Websites) NFL TikTok won the Webby Award for Sports (Social)

won the Webby Award for Sports (Social) Harry Potter: Wizard’s Unite won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Technical Achievement (Games)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Technical Achievement (Games) Consumer Reports won the Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile, and Voice)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile, and Voice) BBC’s 13 Minutes to the Moon won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Original Music / Sound Design (Podcasts)

won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Original Music / Sound Design (Podcasts) Adidas Originals “Donald Glover Presents” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Video Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Video Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR) NASA won the Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Brand (Social)

won the Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Brand (Social) ESPN’s 30for30 Podcasts won the Webby Award for Sports (Podcasts)

won the Webby Award for Sports (Podcasts) DC Universe won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Media Streaming (Websites)

Winners of multiple Webby Awards this year include: