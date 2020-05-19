Music In Paranoid Times Podcast: Episode 2 Ft. Billy Wild

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 2 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Toronto artist/producer/director Billy Wild about finding his creative flow, launching his own record label Division 88 when nobody wanted to sign him, his music, his love of nineties nostalgia, and much more.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 2 below:

