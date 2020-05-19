Report: Academy Weighing Postponing 2021 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — While the 93rd annual Academy Awards aren’t scheduled to take place for another 8 months, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is reportedly postponing the event in 2021.

According to Variety’s Marc Malkin, sources said that while plans are far from finalized, it is “likely” the awards gala will be postponed.

The awards ceremony, one of the biggest nights on the annual calendar for the film industry, is currently scheduled to be broadcast by ABC on February 28th, 2021.

Another source told Variety that the details, including potential new dates have not formally been discussed, and that the original date is still on the schedule for ABC.

The 2020 Oscars, which took place slightly earlier than usual on February 9th, was one of the final major award shows in the U.S. to take place before the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread shutdowns of public gatherings.

It is unclear if the new rules for Oscar eligibility implemented by the Academy due to the pandemic in April will be extended, or what a revised date for the Oscars might mean for the qualification window.