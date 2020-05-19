James Taylor And Jackson Browne Slide To 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — James Taylor and Jackson Browne announced their planned North American tour has been rescheduled for next year due to the pandemic.

“Disappointing as it is to have to reschedule these shows, our first tour together, James/Jackson and I look forward with intense excitement to next spring when, hopefully, we’ll finally get to set this thing in motion. We were hoping to reschedule the tour a bit sooner but the experts we consulted have advised waiting for a full year. We thank you all for your patience and understanding and are really encouraged by the majority of you who are holding onto your tickets. We WILL honor them.” the two legendary singer-songwriters said in a joint statement.

The tour, which featured Jackson Browne as a guest, was originally planned to start on May 15th at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with dates through early summer before the tour concluded at the BB&T Center in Camden, New Jersey.

The run is now scheduled to kick off on May 14th, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, and wrap at Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY on July 10th.

Taylor’s June 21, 2020 concert at Fenway Park with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin has also been rescheduled and the new 2021 date will be announced after Major League Baseball settles on a new schedule for 2021.

As well, Taylor said there will be an announcement soon about his currently postponed Canadian tour with Bonnie Raitt.

The rescheduled dates

May 14, 2021 – New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center

May 15, 2021 – Houston, TX / Toyota Center

May 17, 2021 – Ft. Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

May 20, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT / Maverik Center

May 21, 2021 – Boise, ID / ExtraMile Arena

May 23, 2021 – Tacoma, WA / Tacoma Dome

May 24, 2021 – Portland, OR / Moda Center

May 26, 2021 – San Francisco, CA / Chase Center

May 28, 2021 – Anaheim, CA / Honda Center

May 29, 2021 – San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena

June 9, 2021 – Chicago, IL / United Center

June 11, 2021 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

June 12, 2021 – Clarkston, MI / DTE Entergy Center

June 14, 2021 – Dayton, OH / Nutter Center

June 15, 2021 – Charleston, WV / Charleston Coliseum

June 17, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena

June 23, 2021 – Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center Coliseum

June 25, 2021 – Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center

June 26, 2021 – Memphis, TN / FedExForum

June 28, 2021 – Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

June 29, 2021 – Atlanta, GA / Infinite Energy Center

July 1, 2021 – Hershey, PA / Giant Center

July 2, 2021 – Bethel, NY / Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 4, 2021 – Lenox, MA / Tanglewood **

July 7, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center

July 9, 2021 – Camden, NJ / BB&T Center

July 10, 2021 – Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health @ Jones Beach