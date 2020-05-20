Joel Zimmerman Exits WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Joel Zimmerman, WME’s global head of electronic music, has exited the agency according to Variety.

Zimmerman joined WME in 2008 as co-head of the department alongside tastemaker, DJ and radio host Pete Tong. He previously headed up his own company Division One. During his tenure with WME, he handled an artist roster that included top acts such as the Weeknd, Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Kygo, Murda Beatz and Steve Aoki, and helped to build out the agency’s EDM department as the genre was exploding globally.

WME’s electronic music department is now headed by Stephanie LaFera who stepped into the role back in March.

Like most others in the live music sector, WME has been hit hard by the ongoing global pandemic and is currently in the midst of staff layoffs.