Canadian Music Supervisor David Hayman Passes

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian music supervisor David Hayman has passed away at the age of 42.

Hayman’s death was confirmed in a statement from Toronto’s Supergroup Sonic Branding Co., where he served as chief music supervisor and creative director. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to our fearless leader Doc David Hayman,” the statement read. “When he created the Supergroup he created a family based on passion, curiosity, authenticity and a pinch of crazy. An incredible talent with an even bigger heart David leaves behind not only an impressive legacy of work but also leaves his mark on the people of the film and music industry. Thank you all for your continued support. Follow your passions, keep it authentic and please be kind to one another.”

Hayman’s Canadian film and television credits include music supervision for shows such as Utopia Falls, Letterkenny, Schitt’s Creek, Kim’s Convenience and Nirvanna the Band the Show, and films such as Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, Born to Be Blue, and Giants of Africa, which centers on Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.

Hayman also worked on ads for Telus, the Pan Am Games, and the Canadian Football League, among other projects.

Additionally, he was vice president of the Guild of Music Supervisors of Canada and a part-time faculty member at Toronto’s Humber College.

Hayman is survived by his wife Ali and daughter Ruby.

A memorial fund has been set up in his name to support his family. To donate click HERE.