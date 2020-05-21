Kendall Jenner Settles Fyre Festival Instagram Lawsuit For $90,000

(CelebrityAccess) – Kendall Jenner has reportedly settled a lawsuit with the trustees of Fyre Festival over accusations she misled her Instagram followers about the disastrous 2017 event.

According to Forbes, the model has agreed to pay $90,000 to end the litigation.

In court documents, lawyers for Fyre Festival investors claim that Jenner was paid $250,000 for a single post about the festival, plus an additional $25,000 after her post went live, however, that she “intentionally led certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe” that Kanye West would be performing.

Last week, Rae Sremmurd stars Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi agreed to pay $18,000 to settle a lawsuit over cash they were paid to perform at the event, while Migos settled a separate lawsuit and agreed to pay back $30,000 of the $100,000 they were paid to perform.

Fyre Festival was originally slated to take place on April 28–30 and May 5–7, 2017, on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma. Promoted on Instagram as a “luxury music festival” by social media influencers including Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, and others – many of whom did not initially disclose they had been paid to do so – the reality of the event was a lot more grim. Instead of the luxury villas and gourmet meals for which festival attendees paid anywhere between US $500 and $12,000, they were met with prepackaged cheese sandwiches and FEMA tents. Oh, and, pretty well none of the confirmed celebrities/performers actually showed up.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fyre Festival investors ultimately lost more than $26 million as a result of the event’s epic failure, which has since resulted in numerous lawsuits. Fyre Festival founder and CEO of Fyre Media Inc., Billy McFarland, is also currently serving a six-year prison sentence for multiple fraudulent schemes.