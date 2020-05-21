The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Roger McNamee

Writer/investor/musician Roger McNamee was there at the beginning of the tech revolution, ultimately becoming a venture capitalist, most notably with Bono in Elevation Partners. An investor in Facebook, McNamee is now a critic, his book “Zucked” took on the negative consequences of social media. Roger is insightful and articulate and raises the questions that too many in Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C. do not. Listen as we discuss today’s cultural, political and technical landscape.

