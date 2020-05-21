Rave Family To Stage Electric Blockaloo, A Virtual Minecraft Rave

MINECRAFT (CelebrityAccess) — EDM A-listers, including Diplo, A-Trak, Claude VonStroke, TOKIMONSTA, and Above and Beyond are lined up for a virtual rave in the world of Microsoft’s Minecraft.

The virtual dance party, dubbed Electric Blockaloo, will feature more than 300 artists on more than 30 curated virtual stages and interactactive zones, some modeled on real-world places such as Red Rocks Amphitheater and the set of The Office.

Produced by Rave Family, in conjunction with numerous EDM labels and promoters who are each curating their own stage, the festival is set to take place across four days from June 25-28.

Minecraft is by far the most popular game in history, with more than 200 million copies sold since 2011. The game, which started off as an indy project developed by Markus “Notch” Persson, was sold to Microsoft in 2014 for $2.5 billion.

If you are unfamiliar with Minecraft, it is a ‘sandbox’ game without a clear objective. In the game, players players explore a blocky, procedurally-generated 3D world where they can try to survive the hazards of computer-controlled enemies, or gather resources to build their own structures and even complex machines inside of the game.

Founded in 2018 by technology investor and data scientist Jackie McGuire, Rave Family has provided production support for events such as Electric Forest, and Electric Daisy Carnival.

“Everyone asked us, ‘What’s the new normal?’” event founder Jackie McGuire said. “And that normal is one without large festivals for the foreseeable future. Electric Blockaloo is a place where artists and fans can come together, create shared musical experiences, and reconnect with each other in an immersive way. It’s also much more environmentally friendly than traditional festivals, and a portion of each ticket will help support Bye Bye Plastic, an amazing organization that aims to eliminate single-use plastic from music festivals by 2025.”

The event will take place primarily within Minecraft, and all the game’s players can sign up and request ‘guest list’ access for particular stages which will be accessible for a fee.

People outside of Minecraft can view the festival via livestreams.

As well, the Rave Family will run a ‘training camp’ leading up to the event to help people unfamiliar with Minecraft to get involved.

For more information, check the event homepage here: https://electricblockaloo.com