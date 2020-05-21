Bandsintown Live Adds A Country Music Channel To Debut On Memorial Day

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Bandsintown, the event discovery platform, announced their weekly roster of performances from country, folk, and Americana as part of the platform’s expanded live programming.

Bandsintown Live is a new program which is part of Bandsintown’s effort to help artist maintain their connection with fans during the coronavirus shutdown by providing a platform for live streamed performances.

As part of Bandsintown Live, the platform will host Outskirts, a dedicated country, folk and Americana show that presents performances from emerging and established artists every Monday.

The channel kicks off on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25th) with an inaugural lineup that includes:

2pm ET / 11am PT: Mary Gauthier

3pm ET / noon PT: Birds of Chicago

4pm ET / 1pm PT: No. 1 Knife (joint project by Sally Jaye + Brian Wright)

5pm ET / 2pm PT: Jonathan Byrd and The Pickup Cowboys

The debut of the channel will be hosted by Wild Ponies.

“It is my great pleasure to be able to jump on the Bandsintown platform to play a live show for folks on Memorial Day. As a traveling troubadour who usually plays well over 100 shows a year, being grounded has been a challenge. I am making the most of this time, but playing for folks is what I was put here to do,” says Mary Gauthier. “On May 25th, I look forward to singing several of the songs I co-wrote with veterans and their families, and talking about the experience of working with wounded veterans through the SongwritingWith:Soldiers program.”

“We made a deal as artists that we’d be there for our community when they need us. It’s an important part of what we do, maybe the most important part,” added Doug Williams of Wild Ponies. “We might not be able to climb up on a big festival stage right now, but thanks to Bandsintown, we can do this! It’s going to feel really good to hang out and talk with some friends, even through a computer screen.”