The Weeknd Reschedules ‘After Hours’ Tour For 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Weeknd has announced that his After Hours world tour has been rescheduled and will now take place in 2021, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 57-date tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off on June 11 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, will now get under way Vancouver almost exactly one year later, with the Weeknd scheduled to take the stage in Vancouver on June 12th.

In fact, in an impressive feat of rescheduling, most of the 2021 dates line up neatly with the schedule from 2020, or are only a day or two off.

The only show which was not rescheduled for the run is the July 23rd show at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, which has been canceled.

Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver, and Black Atlass are lined up as support for the run.

All tickets will be transferable to the newly scheduled dates and refunds are available for the next 30 days if a ticketholder cannot attend.