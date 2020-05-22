Duran Duran Inks Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music

(CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music has signed iconic British band Duran Duran to a global publishing deal.

The agreement will see Warner Chappell administer the majority of the multi-platinum group’s catalog from 1986 to date, as well as all current and future compositions.

Included are albums such as Notorious, Duran Duran (The Wedding Album), Astronaut, Red Carpet Massacre, and Paper Gods, and their hits “Notorious,” “All She Wants Is,” “Ordinary World,” “Come Undone,” “(Reach Up for the) Sunrise,” “Pressure Off,” among others.

Warner Chappell Music Co-Chair & COO Carianne Marshall and Co-Chair & CEO Guy Moot said: “Duran Duran redefined the modern pop landscape in the ‘80s, and over the past four decades, they’ve remained endlessly creative, continuing to evolve and reinvent themselves. As brilliant songwriters and visual pioneers, the band’s distinctive, original approach has continued to influence successive generations of artists, even as they have continued to raise the bar. All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely pleased that Duran Duran has chosen Warner Chappell as their new publishing home, and we welcome Roger, Simon, Nick, and John into the family.”

Speaking on behalf of the band, singer Simon Le Bon, added: “We worked with both Carianne and Guy before they joined Warner Chappell, and we have long admired the kind of creative approach they bring to publishing. We are very much looking forward to this new partnership and to a successful future together for our catalog.”

Since making their debut in 1981, Duran Duran – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor, and drummer Roger Taylor — have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. They’ve scored 30 Top 20 singles in the UK, as well as 21 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the band has scored two Ivor Novellos, two Grammy Awards, two BRIT Awards – including their 2004 award for Outstanding Contribution to Music – an MTV Video Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Duran Duran’s next studio album is slated for release in the fall of 2020. According to a press release, the upcoming album will be accompanied by a “major world tour.”